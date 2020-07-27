With the 2019/20 season at an end for Aston Villa, the future of their captain, Jack Grealish, is likely to occupy the club’s thinking now.

According to the Daily Mirror, Manchester United are favourites for his signature should a move elsewhere be on the cards.

However, the Red Devils may well baulk at the price the Midlanders want from any prospective purchasers.

The outlet suggest that Villa co-owner, Nassef Sawiris, wants at least £80m for the 24-year-old, and in the current financial climate with COVID-19 still an ongoing problem, that might be too much for United to bear.

Though it’s easy to understand why Villa would be playing hard ball and looking to maximise any losses on the playing side, what they don’t want is to have an unhappy player in situ, because they’ve denied him a dream move.

Grealish will have a better chance of European football and being picked for England at a club like United, and so a move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.

Sawiris really needs to tread carefully at this point.