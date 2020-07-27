This really has been Barcelona’s annus horribilis, with one thing after another threatening to derail their 2019/20 campaign entirely.

The latest problem to beset the Catalan side is the refusal of Arthur Melo to play in the upcoming Champions League games.

Barca are due to play Napoli in the Round of 16 second leg tie on August 8, and should they win they will have a quarter-final at the very least to play.

However, the Brazilian will be playing no part.

//POR SI LES INTERESA//@arthurhromelo está negociando con el Barça desligarse ya del club ante la falta de oprtunidades y de minutos. En breve, más info en @espnfc @ESPNDeportes — moisESPN (@moillorens) July 27, 2020

In what could be seen to be the player’s way of getting back at the club for selling him to Juventus in a swap deal with Miralem Pjanic against his wishes, Diario Sport cited by Football Espana note that after a short break in Ibiza, Arthur has gone home to Brazil and has no intention of returning until Juve require him.

That in turn has seen Barca threaten to sue the player for breach of contract according to Diario Sport cited by Football Espana.

Can this season get any worse for Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board?!