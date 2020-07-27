There’s quite a fair bit of shamelessness that goes on where footballers are concerned, be it their after work activities or numerous shows of wealth.

Philippe Coutinho is taking the biscuit, however, with a shameless courting of both Arsenal and Tottenham according to Sport and cited by The Sun, who also note that Leicester City may be in with a chance of securing his services.

Clearly, the Brazilian is desperate for his Barca nightmare to end, and it’s believed that he prefers a return to the Premier League.

The Sun state that the Catalan club will be looking for an £18m loan fee for one season as well as Coutinho’s wages of £9m being covered.

The player has, apparently, already turned down Arsenal previously, but his agent, Kia Joorabchian, continues to negotiate to get him the move he desires say Sport cited by The Sun.

Leicester and Tottenham come into the picture by virtue of their Europa League qualification, and the Foxes may well have the edge given it was their manager, Brendan Rodgers, who gave Coutinho his debut at Liverpool when he was in charge there.