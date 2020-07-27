As Chelsea prepare themselves for an FA Cup final appearance against Arsenal on Saturday, they could soon have news of a huge new signing, whether or not they win the match at Wembley.

According to Sky Sports, Bayer Leverkusen starlet, Kai Havertz, wants a deal tied up with the Blues before his current employers play the second leg of their Europa League tie with Rangers.

The stumbling block is the price.

Sky Sports suggest that Bayer won’t renegotiate their £90m valuation of one of their star performers, but Chelsea would prefer to do business at around the £70m mark.

With the player himself now keen to get things resolved once and for all, his input into the entire process could get things moving again.

If a bid is eventually successful, Lampard will have one hell of an attacking front-line.

With Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech already secured, adding Havertz to the mix would almost certainly see the Blues challenging for honours in 2020/21.