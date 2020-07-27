Chelsea handed a huge boost ahead of the FA Cup final

Having finished a creditable fourth in the Premier League at the conclusion of Frank Lampard’s first year at the helm, Chelsea still have the carrot of an FA Cup final win to end what would be a memorable season.

The end-of-season showpiece takes place on August 1, normally the time when clubs are just beginning their pre-season friendlies for the following campaign.

In this longest of seasons, Lampard’s strong leadership and tactical nous has come to the fore, and he has surely assuaged any doubters from when his appointment was first announced.

With the chance of silverware on the immediate horizon, Lampard needs his strongest XI available, and he’s been given a huge boost in that regard.

According to Goal.com, it’s understood that the injury to Willian, which may have been season-ending, should have subsided enough for him to take up his normal role for the Blues at Wembley.

Willian will give Chelsea width and pace up front, and the pressure he puts on defenders could see Mikel Arteta having to keep things tighter than usual at the back.

The London derby final against Arsenal should be a cracker, with the Gunners needing to win to ensure Europa League football next season at the Emirates Stadium.