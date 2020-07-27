Chelsea go into Saturday’s FA Cup final with question marks hanging over their goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, whilst Manchester United will surely be questioning David De Gea’s form for a large part of the 2019/20 campaign.

The future’s of both could be intertwined, in the sense that United’s loanee, Dean Henderson, who spent the season at Sheffield United, wants guarantees that he will play ahead of De Gea in 2020/21 according to the Daily Mirror.

The outlet suggest that Henderson will not sign a new contract with the Red Devils unless he is installed as United’s No.1, and go on to say that it’s not thought at this stage that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be prepared to sanction such a move.

That could see the Blues make a £55m offer for Henderson who still has two years of his current deal to run, and who would be expected to make a move away from a club he’s still desperate to play for, according to the Daily Mirror, in order to get regular games.

As one of English football’s rising stars, Henderson has much to offer and has legitimate claims to be Solskjaer’s first-choice.

However, it could be the Norwegian’s loyalty to the Spaniard that puts paid to Henderson plying his trade for years to come at Old Trafford.