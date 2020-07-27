In a slightly complicated transfer saga, Philippe Coutinho is weighing up a number of options for his next move, and Liverpool are seemingly in the equation.

It remains to be seen if the Reds would be tempted to bring Coutinho back to Anfield, but Sport claim they would be his favoured destination this summer, despite being targeted by Arsenal and being open to the move to the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool could perhaps do with adding something a little different to their attack, and Coutinho was a world class performer for Jurgen Klopp’s side before his departure and surprise subsequent decline at Barcelona.

The Brazil international might not ever get back to being the player he was, but if he could he’d be a superb addition for this Liverpool side, who haven’t ever really replaced what he brought them in the attacking midfield department.

Still, Sport claim the Merseyside giants are instead focusing on signing a slightly different player in Thiago Alcantara, who has been Coutinho’s team-mate at loan club Bayern Munich this season.

The Spain international is more of a deep-lying creative midfielder, and could also be a useful purchase to give Klopp’s side an extra dimension in tight games.

At the moment, most of Liverpool’s attacking quality comes from their full-backs, but they could do with either a playmaker like Alcantara to open teams up from deep, or a versatile forward like Coutinho to offer a little more unpredictability to the team’s play.

Arsenal fans will surely hope Coutinho picks them anyway, with the Gunners even more in need of signings after a dismal season, with the 28-year-old perhaps ideal as a replacement for the struggling Mesut Ozil.