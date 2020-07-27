Philippe Coutinho re-opens talks with Arsenal after transfer U-turn

Philippe Coutinho has reportedly got in contact with Arsenal again after initially rejecting a transfer approach from the Gunners.

According to Sport, the Barcelona misfit has changed his mind about a potential move to the Emirates Stadium and has informed Arsenal that he’d like to keep the option open and have more time to think about it.

Coutinho has struggled since leaving Liverpool for Barcelona, and has had another disappointing season on loan at Bayern Munich this term.

It remains to be seen if the Brazil international can realistically get back to his best, but Arsenal could do with a top signing in the attacking midfield department.

Mesut Ozil has been poor in recent times and is no longer a regular under Mikel Arteta, so there could be room for Coutinho in this squad.

“Cheeky!” – Troy Deeney wasn’t happy with one question after Watford’s relegation. Find out what it was here.

If the 28-year-old can get back to his best, one imagines Arsenal would benefit hugely from taking this transfer gamble.

Sport also claims Tottenham and Leicester City are among Coutinho’s suitors, but it seems Arsenal are back in the running despite failing to qualify for Europe this season.