West Ham youngster Declan Rice has joined an elite club with a hugely impressive stat after playing every minute of the Premier League season just gone.

The 21-year-old has been one of the most impressive young players in England and indeed Europe for some time now, and his fine form has seen him linked with bigger clubs.

Chelsea could benefit from a player like Rice in their squad, whether filling in in defence or as a defensive midfielder, and he’s been recently linked with the Blues by the Times.

Manchester United are another team said to be interested in Rice, according to Football Insider, and he could be a similarly important addition to the Red Devils in those areas, with both of these teams requiring strengthening after only just sneaking into the top four on the final day of this season.

Rice has shown his quality by playing in every single minute of West Ham’s season, becoming only the fourth player aged 21 or younger to do so in the Premier League era…

4 – West Ham midfielder @_DeclanRice has become the fourth player to play every minute of a @premierleague season aged 21 or younger – along with Gary Kelly (1993/94), Frank Lampard (1998/99) and Wayne Bridge (2001/01 and 2001/02). Bubbles. pic.twitter.com/XRRH8UEDL0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 26, 2020

Interestingly, another of the players on that list is Frank Lampard, who is now Chelsea manager, so perhaps that shows Rice’s qualities could be ideally suited to playing under the Blues boss.

“Cheeky!” – Troy Deeney wasn’t happy with one question after Watford’s relegation. Find out what it was here.