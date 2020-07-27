Manchester United are reportedly hopeful of eventually agreeing a transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The England international has been an exciting performer in his time in the Bundesliga, and it would be great to see him in the Premier League in the near future.

Man Utd perhaps looks his most likely destination as ESPN provide an update on the Red Devils’ pursuit this summer.

The report explains that United believe they can agree an initial deal of around £80million for Sancho, with a series of realistic add-ons as well.

This would make Sancho great value for money, as the 20-year-old is surely only going to continue to improve in the near future.

It remains to be seen if other clubs might still join the running for this generational talent, but at the moment it seems United are optimistic about their chances of getting this deal done.

Dortmund do have a history of selling their star players, with the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among their recent big sales.

Sancho could be ideal to boost United’s attack next season as they will look to improve on this campaign in which they only just managed to claim a top four place on the final day of the Premier League season.