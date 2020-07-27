In this most fantastic of seasons for Liverpool Football Club the awards just keep on coming, and this time Jurgen Klopp is the beneficiary.

After steering his side to a comprehensive Premier League title win, their first English top-flight championship in 30 years, the German has been named the LMA Manager of the Year according to the Daily Mirror.

The Reds’ form tailed off somewhat once they’d been confirmed as champions, something that will surely have concerned Klopp.

However, their final 99-point total was just one short of the all-time record set by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side, and the most points Liverpool themselves have ever amassed in one season.

The way in which the Anfield outfit tore through most of their opponents over the course of the 2019/20 campaign was quite remarkable.

Had they been able to keep that up post-lockdown, they would’ve ended up with an unheard of 109 points.

In any event, Klopp has to be happy with what he’s seen for the most part from his young side, who appear to be as hungry as ever to continue where they left off next season.