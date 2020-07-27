Kai Havertz “happy to join” Chelsea as official transfer talks begin

Kai Havertz is reportedly “happy to join” Chelsea as official talks between the Blues and Bayer Leverkusen have now started.

This is according to trusted transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, who says Chelsea are hoping to complete a deal for Havertz soon for a fee of around €80million.

See below for details from Romano as he posts the latest updates on his Instagram page, with personal terms supposedly already agreed for Havertz to move to Stamford Bridge…

Chelsea fans will hope this can continue to move along smoothly for them, with most of the recent updates on a move for the exciting young Germany international looking extremely promising.

The 21-year-old is undoubtedly one of the top young talents in the game right now, and could be an ideal long-term replacement for Eden Hazard at Chelsea.

The Blues lost their Belgian maestro while they were under a transfer ban last summer, and they’ve shown real intent now that they can spend again this year with deals already in place for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.