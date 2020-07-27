Menu

Liverpool fan loses HUGE bet after late, late Jesse Lingard goal for Man Utd vs Leicester

One Liverpool fan was denied big money by Manchester United ace Jesse Lingard following his goal in the 98th minute of yesterday’s game against Leicester City.

The Red Devils ace has had a hugely disappointing season but finally got off the mark with almost the last kick of the game – and the season – at the King Power Stadium yesterday.

As a result, see below for one Liverpool fan who lost a huge bet as a result…

Lingard will surely love knowing he wound up a Reds supporter, and other United fans will likely find it amusing.

Still, you’ve got to say, the joke is surely on Lingard really after such an ineffective season.

