Liverpool are being linked with a transfer move for exciting young Schalke defender Ozan Kabak as a replacement for the departing Dejan Lovren.

Lovren has been linked with Zenit Saint Petersburg, and that could leave the Reds a little light at the back, with rotation options surely needed alongside the injury-prone Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

Kabak looks a promising talent, with the 20-year-old apparently also an admirer of Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk…

Although this is an old post of Kabak with a Van Dijk shirt, many Liverpool fans have noticed the picture and are getting a bit excited about the link.

Liverpool will now hope they can get a deal done for Kabak soon as some strengthening is surely needed this summer, with even the best teams needing to make sure they don’t rest on their laurels and allow their rivals to overtake them.