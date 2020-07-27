Virgil van Dijk joins elite club with achievement in Liverpool’s title victory

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has joined an elite club with his impressive achievement for the Reds in their Premier League title-winning campaign.

The Dutchman played every single minute for Jurgen Klopp’s champions this term, meaning he’s only the fifth outfield player to do so for a title-winning side.

See the tweet below from Opta Joe, as they confirm Van Dijk’s place alongside two Chelsea greats in John Terry and Cesar Azpilicueta, as well as Leicester City’s Wes Morgan and former Manchester United star Gary Pallister…

5 – Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has become only the fifth outfield player to play every single minute in a season for the title-winning side in @premierleague history. Stalwart. pic.twitter.com/WHJgUGiW9R — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 26, 2020

Van Dijk has been rock solid at the back for Liverpool, and deserves his winners’ medal as much as anyone in this superb squad.

Since moving to Anfield from Southampton in January 2018, Van Dijk has shown himself to be a hugely important part of the club’s success, and it’s good that he’s so reliable in terms of playing week in, week out, with his defensive partners Joel Matip and Joe Gomez a lot more injury prone.

Van Dijk has certainly earned a little summer rest after a memorable campaign.