Manchester United could deploy trusted tactic to clinch Jadon Sancho transfer

Manchester United could reportedly have a tactic to clinch the transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer.

The Red Devils have long been linked with a move for Sancho and the latest from The Athletic is that the England international remains a target for the club, but that Ed Woodward is ready to bide his time.

It’s suggested in the report that the United chief is aware that in previous transfer sagas, it’s been helpful for the club to drag these deals out in the hope that the selling team eventually caves and lets their player go for a more reasonable price.

That could well be the case for Dortmund, who have signed Jude Bellingham this summer and who may well need to sell a big name like Sancho in order to avoid financial difficulties in these uncertain times in the coronavirus pandemic.

Sancho is one of the finest young players in world football and would be a quality addition for Man Utd, who look in need of a revamp up front.

The Athletic claim United and Dortmund are currently £20m apart in terms of their valuation of Sancho.