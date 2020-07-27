Liverpool have officially confirmed the departure of Dejan Lovren, who is leaving Anfield for a transfer to Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The Croatia international has been a solid servant for the Reds since joining from Southampton back in the 2014/15 season, even if he’s had his ups and downs in his time on Merseyside.

Lovren leaves Liverpool as a Premier League and European Champion, having played his part in Jurgen Klopp’s side’s immense success, albeit mostly as a squad player.

We can confirm @Dejan06Lovren has joined @fczenit_en on a permanent transfer. Everyone at the Reds would like to thank Dejan for his brilliant contribution over the years and wish him all the very best in his new challenge ?? — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ?) (@LFC) July 27, 2020

The 31-year-old made 185 appearances for Liverpool in total, and even if he was never quite cut out to be first choice for such a big club, he was a very useful and reliable squad player in the last couple of seasons.

LFC fans will no doubt remember him for his late winning goal in that Europa League thriller with Borussia Dortmund in particular, and he could do well to make the step down to Russian football at this point in his career, as he could carry on playing for a good few years more at this slightly lower level.