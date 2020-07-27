Video: Roy Keane has Micah Richards in hysterics with response to Aston Villa’s survival celebrations

It was once legally ruled that Lorraine Kelly is technically a theatrical artist playing a character called Lorraine Kelly (explanation from the Guardian here if you missed this weird story) rather than simply being a lady presenting TV shows.

You sometimes have to wonder if the same is true of Roy Keane, as the Manchester United legend seems increasingly determined to play up his grumpy persona at every opportunity.

Watch the video clip below as the Irishman has fellow pundit Micah Richards in hysterics for his response to Aston Villa celebrating their Premier League survival yesterday…

? "Celebrations a bit over the top" Roy Keane's reaction to Aston Villa celebrating surviving relegation pic.twitter.com/4uf0FRiYhm — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 26, 2020

Keane is not at all impressed with Villa players partying in the dressing room after the game, and remarks that they haven’t won anything.

In fairness, Richards puts Keane in his place and he does go on to concede that the club have done a fine job to turn things around and stay up this season.