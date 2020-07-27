Manchester United looked like a team reborn in the second half of the 2019/20 season.

A couple of odd results aside, the Red Devils played spectacularly well, and the catalyst for such a turnaround in their fortunes could be said to be Bruno Fernandes.

His introduction into United’s midfield appeared to spur the team on and his goals and assists helped turn what looked in January like it was going to be an average season into a great one by the time the campaign ended in July.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must surely be delighted with the purchase, and Bruno’s importance was never better evidenced than by this stat published by BT Sport.

Well that’s all the stats and facts we found on the 2019/20 Premier League season. We hope you enjoyed them! ? Reminder: We have 26 games in 19 days in August as the Champions League and Europa League return. It’s going to be INCREDIBLE!! [END OF THREAD] pic.twitter.com/Wp4DwPHw6m — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 27, 2020

Since the Portuguese made his debut in the Premier League, Man United have won more points (32) than any other team in the English top flight.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Napoli launch €22m winger bid as Manchester United interest cools Arsenal transfer target favours Liverpool move, but Reds already trying to sign his team-mate Video: Journalist claims Arsenal are actively looking to sell divisive figure

Points which have seen them qualify for next season’s Champions League when it appeared to be nothing more than a pipe dream a few months back.

What a signing!