Jurgen Klopp was unveiled as the winner of the LMA Manager of the Year award on Monday evening and Sir Alex Ferguson, whom the award is named after, paid tribute to the German.

The former Man United manager was effusive in his praise, suggesting that Klopp’s personality was evident in the way in which his team played, that their performance levels were outstanding and that the award was thoroughly deserved.

Sir Alex also told Klopp he would forgive him after the German apparently called him at 3.30am in the morning to tell him Liverpool had won the Premier League.

In receiving the gong, Klopp paid his own tribute to Sir Alex, former winners of the award and his Liverpool staff and players.

BREAKING: Jürgen Klopp has won the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy for the LMA Manager of the Year at the LMA Awards ? pic.twitter.com/1486eW7a7a — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 27, 2020

