Receiving his LMA Manager of the Year award on Monday evening, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, paid tribute to the man whom the award is named after, Sir Alex Ferguson.

In the video to accept the award, the German recalled the first time that he met the former Manchester United manager, over breakfast some while ago.

Klopp suggests that Sir Alex may not remember the encounter himself, but that he certainly did because it was like meeting the Pope.

You can hear the respect and effusive praise both have for each other in the video below.

BREAKING: Jürgen Klopp has won the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy for the LMA Manager of the Year at the LMA Awards ? pic.twitter.com/1486eW7a7a — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 27, 2020

