Agent confirms that Arsenal have had talks about the signing of long term midfield target

If someone is linked with a move to the same club every summer, it suggests there’s either some strong interest or it’s just a lazy rumour that keeps getting recycled.

This one would certainly make some sense, as Arsenal are desperate for a versatile midfielder who can anchor the midfield but also break forward when needed.

Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara certainly fits the bill, and it sounds like there have been some tentative words about a transfer:

Arsenal linked with Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara (for the third consecutive season) as an 'alternative' to Thomas Partey. His agent tells me "they're just words so far" #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) July 28, 2020

The situation with Diawara is strange because he’s well regarded and thought of as a great prospect, but he’s now 23 and hasn’t managed to play more than 20 Serie A games in a season for Roma or Napoli.

That does suggest that he needs to either establish himself next season or look for a move, and there’s a lot about his game that should appeal to Arsenal.

He’s able to play in the holding role or further forward, while he’s also a fairly complete midfielder. He’s strong defensively, his passing is progressive and he’s able to use his physicality to dominate the central areas.

He might be more of a project signing rather than an immediate starter, but Arsenal don’t have a lot of money so they’re always going to struggle to sign the finished article with experience at the highest level.

As the reports says – it’s only words for now – but it’s worth keeping an eye on his story this summer as Arsenal look to strengthen.