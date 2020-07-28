Agent confirms that free agent target for Man United and Arsenal has two Premier League offers

The first few weeks of the pandemic were spent looking at transfer rumours which suggested transfers would continue as normal this summer, but it appears that’s no longer the case.

Chelsea are the exception to the rule thanks to the Eden Hazard sale and the transfer ban which stopped them spending money, but everyone else is being linked with free agent moves and bargains.

One of the most notable free agents in the Premier League will be Willian who’s set to leave Chelsea, and it’s easy to see why so many teams would want him.

He’s still playing at an exceptional level despite his age, while his hard working style and ability from set pieces could make the difference in a tight game.

An exclusive report from Talksport has suggested that Arsenal and Man Untied do want to sign him, and it’s interesting to hear that his agent says he has two Premier League offers.

It must be pointed out that it’s not confirmed that those offers are from United and Arsenal – Spurs are also credited with an interest and the report claims that MLS is a viable option too.

Chelsea still have their FA Cup final and their Champions League second leg with Bayern to go so it would be a surprise if anything is announced before then, but it will be very interesting to see where he ends up this summer.