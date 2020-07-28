Barcelona open disciplinary proceedings against ace and refuse requests to end his contract early

It will always be a concern that a player won’t be fully dedicated to their current club once a future transfer has been arranged, and Barcelona are finding that out with Arthur.

The BBC confirmed that a deal between Barcelona and Juventus has been agreed, with Miralem Pjanic moving to Spain and Arthur linking up with Juve this summer.

Arthur is still under contract at Barca so he’s technically available for selection, but you could understand it if he and Juventus were very reluctant to risk an injury by playing.

Things are starting to get messy after Mundo Deportivo reported that Barca have had to open disciplinary proceedings against the Brazilian midfielder, while they are also refusing the request to end his contract early.

It sounds like he hasn’t shown up for training and he’s now staying in Brazil and asking for them to let him go early, so Barca had little choice but to open the proceedings.

The La Liga season is over but Barcelona are still in the Champions League, but you have to think this would rule out any prospect that Arthur would play a part in those games.

It sounds like Arthur’s excuse here is that they weren’t going to play him so they might as well let him go, while Barca are desperate to ensure they don’t appear weak and want to uphold their rules.

It certainly sounds like he won’t play for the club again, but it also looks like he’ll depart on bad terms.