Champions League boost for Real Madrid as Guardiola confirms injured star will miss out

Man City do have the home advantage and a 2-1 lead going into their Champions League second leg with Real Madrid, but a lot has changed since that first leg.

At the time Zinedine Zidane’s team looked so fragile and they were struggling to win some of their easier games in La Liga, so City were the favourites going into the tie.

There was also the prospect of a Champions League ban which made this a do or die game from City’s point of view, but that’s been overturned and the pressure is off a bit.

Since the restart Real Madrid have been outstanding – they’ve found ways to play well and score some lovely goals while also grinding out a result when things aren’t going so well.

They might suffer with the lack of La Liga’s VAR system which is very generous towards the big clubs, but it also sounds like City will be missing a key player too.

Goal.com have reported that Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Sergio Aguero will miss the game through injury, so it’s likely that Gabriel Jesus will lead the line.

Real will be missing their talisman Sergio Ramos who’s also come up with some crucial goals this season, so you still have to think that City will fancy their chances here.

Despite that, Real Madrid are in a much better place and should be a tougher team to beat, so the second leg is beautifully poised.