According to the MailOnline, Chelsea will only consider offers of above £50m for out-of-favour goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, the Blues are also open to loaning the 25-year-old out.

Chelsea made the Spaniard the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when they signed the ace from Athletic Bilbao for a massive £71.6m back in the summer of 2018, as per the Guardian.

Kepa’s endured a disastrous second season in England though, Frank Lampard clearly isn’t big on the Spain international – with the ace dropped for Chelsea’s final day win against Wolves.

Lampard’s decision for such an important game was quite telling, it wasn’t necessarily surprising though given the stopper’s lacklustre performance in the 5-3 defeat to Liverpool.

As per the Sun, Kepa is willing to take a cut on his £150,000-a-week wages in order to seal an exit from Chelsea after falling out of favour.

The Mail add that veteran stopper Willy Caballero is set to maintain his place in between the sticks for Saturday’s FA Cup final encounter against London rivals Arsenal.

38-year-old Caballero was also called on earlier this season, with Lampard casting aside Kepa for the entirety of February.

The Mail also report that a loan exit is on the cards – given Chelsea’s reluctance to sell the youngster (by goalkeeping standards), however interested parties would have to cover a significant portion of wages.

Should Chelsea fail to find a buyer or a suitor willing to take the Spaniard on loan, it’s suggested that Kepa will stay with the west London outfit next season – even though he’s out of favour.

Kepa’s debut season was fairly encouraging, this campaign has been a disaster though, the ace has made several costly errors and looks like a liability in between the sticks.