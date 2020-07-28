Exclusive: James Maddison representatives expect new Leicester City deal amid Manchester United speculation

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison is expected to sign a new deal with the Foxes amid recent speculation he could move away from the King Power.

Maddison has endured an eye-catching two seasons with Leicester City, racking up 26 goal contributions in just 76 appearances along the way.

Unfortunately for the exciting midfielder, he was forced to miss the Premier League’s conclusion on Sunday through injury as he watched his side lose 2-0 to Manchester United in a game which decided both side’s European fate next season.

Despite a series of links with a move to none other than the likes of United, the 23-year old is expected to remain with Leicester City, the club he has been at since 2018.

Representatives of Maddison have today confirmed to CaughtOffside that whisperings of their player extending a deal with current club Leicester City are a good indication of where his immediate future may lie.

The young English man’s fine domestic form has seen him become one of the latest names expected to be called-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Ahead of next year’s European Championships, Maddison will be keen to get back to regular first-team football and keep impressing, both of which could be a deciding factor in his expected decision to stay at Leicester City.

Maddison will also have the chance to showcase his talents on the Europa League’s platform next season after Brendan Rodgers’ side finished 5th in the league.