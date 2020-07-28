It’s something that all Chelsea fans will have been keen to see happen ever since Timo Werner signed on the dotted line.

On Monday, thanks to a post on Werner’s social media, they got to see him wearing the blue Chelsea tracksuit for the first time during his first training session at Cobham.

It was clear from his short sentiments that accompanied the picture, that he was ready for what’s to come as he looks to spearhead a new-look Blues front line.

View this post on Instagram First training, first time wearing blue! ? @chelseafc A post shared by Timo Werner (@timowerner) on Jul 27, 2020 at 8:13am PDT

Frank Lampard finally gets to work with the player at close quarters too. A player who scores goals, creates goals and generally causes mayhem for opposition defenders when he’s in the mood.

Alongside the likes of Hakim Ziyech and, potentially, Kai Havertz, the Blues will have one of the best front lines in the Premier League, if not in Europe.

They certainly promise goals galore, and things are really looking up again for Lampard and his side after their little wobble during the season.