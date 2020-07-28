Forgotten Chelsea striker intends to quit Stamford Bridge this summer

There’s been plenty of attention on Chelsea’s signings or potential signings this summer, so it’s easy to forget that some players will need to leave.

Michy Batshuayi has never managed to become anything more than a sub or a rotation option at Chelsea, and the arrival of Timo Werner will push him even further down the pecking order.

Frank Lampard tends to only play with one up top, and Werner, Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham will all be ahead of the Belgian in the quest for that spot.

It actually feels like Batshuayi has been completely forgotten about in the past few months, so there’s no great surprise that he’s planning to leave the club this summer:

26-year-old striker Michy Batshuayi intends to leave Chelsea permanently this summer, but won't rush into a decision on his future destination. https://t.co/gnXbqrCMzY — Get French Football News (@GFFN) July 28, 2020

The report doesn’t really give an indication over where he’ll go next, but they do rule out a move to the Belgian league or to West Ham United.

They go on to suggest that his motivation for leaving is to ensure he’ll have a place in Belgium’s EURO 2021 squad, so he’ll need to move somewhere that offers him a good chance of regular football.

It doesn’t sound like Chelsea desperately need to sell him or like a move would be imminent, but expect to see him move somewhere in the next few weeks.