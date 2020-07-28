Man United and Chelsea could re-sign former youth stars as club didn’t plan for relegation

Over the years we’ve seen that most Premier League clubs can find themselves at risk of relegation, so not planning for that is arrogant at best or purely negligent at worst.

It’s common to see clubs include a relegation clause in contracts that forces a player’s wages to reduce by a set amount when they go down, but a report from The Telegraph has indicated that Bournemouth didn’t do that with some of their big names.

The financial situation is already difficult in world football, so they will probably need to find a way to sell these players to balance the books.

This could open the door for Man United and Chelsea to swoop for their former youth stars, and there could be a couple of bargains to be had here.

Nathan Ake was one player who the Telegraph suggested could be sold for a cut price fee as a result, and Talksport quickly followed up on that to say that Chelsea were planning to bring him back to Stamford Bridge.

Defence has been a weak point for Frank Lampard this season, but Ake is a solid defender, he’s good on the ball and his left footedness would bring some balance to the back line, so that could be a good move.

The other player who could go is Josh King, and Football 365 have indicated that Man United are considering bringing their former player back.

King wouldn’t be a starter but he’s able to play anywhere across the front line and his pace would allow him to stand out as an impact sub too, so he could be a good replacement for Jesse Lingard or Dan James if they were to leave this summer.