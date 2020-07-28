Man United outcast hopes an impressive Europa League campaign will result in summer transfer

At one point it looked like the Europa League would be Man United’s only chance of qualifying for the Champions League next year, but an impressive run of form ensured they qualified through the league.

That leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in an interesting position with the European competition, because he needs to decide between winning silverware and preparing his team for next season.

He’s largely relied on the same players and they were clearly getting knackered as the season went on, so there may be some chances for the fringe players to impress in Europe.

You would expect them to play for their Man United future, but it actually sounds like Jesse Lingard is hoping to use it as a platform to attract attention this summer.

The Times reported this and indicated that he’s set to leave Old Trafford this summer, and it’s probably a move that would suit all parties.

He’s struggling for game time and he does look like the kind of player who needs regular football to stay sharp and keep his confidence up, but he probably won’t get that in Manchester.

It could even be a great way to go out if he can play a big role in landing them a European trophy, but this is the clearest sign yet that he’ll be on his way.