According to Foot Mercato, Manchester United have reignited their interest in Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after they sealed Champions League qualification for next season with a 3rd place finish.

Foot Mercato claim that the Red Devils were in contact with the central midfielder’s entourage last week, with United keen on playing the ace alongside superstars Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

It’s added that the Serbian star is now open to an exit this summer after a couple of years of heavy speculation, the Red Devils even tried to sign the ace last summer.

Foot Mercato add that United’s Premier League rivals Chelsea and Tottenham are also keen on Milinkovic-Savic, as well as European powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

The Metro report that Lazio are sticking firm to their £80m valuation for the maestro, which could prove difficult for some top sides to stump up due to the continued losses as a result of the pandemic.

Milinkovic-Savic’s solid performances in the middle of the park have helped Lazio achieve a top four finish and a spot in the Champions League for the first time since after the 14/15 campaign.

The Serbian has bagged seven goals and chipped in with six assists in 35 Serie A appearances this season, whilst also netting three more goal contributions in other competitions this term.

Milinkovic-Savic has played all of this season in a traditional central midfield role, the ace has show in previous campaigns that he’s also a potent threat when deployed as an attacking midfielder.

The 6ft3 ace would add physical presence to United’s midfield ranks, the ace would be a solid option that would allow Pogba and Fernandes even more freedom going forward.

Milinkovic-Savic is very gifted going forward but he’s shown this season especially that he’s a talented all-around midfield option.

The Serbian is certainly a fine player; but with United boasting a rejuvenated Fred, promising talent Scott McTominay and the experienced Nemanja Matic – should they strengthen in other areas first?