Manchester United will not stick to Dortmund’s deadline for Jadon Sancho transfer

According to the Telegraph (subscription required), Manchester United will not follow Dortmund’s demands of striking a deal for Jadon Sancho by August 10.

The Telegraph claim that the German giants want any transfer involving the 20-year-old sorted by the time they resume training on August 10, United will not be bound by this requirement.

It’s added that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are yet to drive the tricky attacker’s price down, with Dortmund holding out for €120m (£110m) – however both sides are confident of reaching an agreement.

The Red Devils have another crucial summer transfer window on their hands after securing Champions League qualification that will undoubtedly shape up how successful their continued rebuild is.

The Telegraph report that the Old Trafford outfit wouldn’t be prepared to shell out €120m for Sancho in the current market, so news that both sides are happy to work towards a compromise is massive.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea boosted in pursuit of £60m+ rated defender after ace’s current club fail to qualify for Champions League Man United reignite interest in £80m-rated European midfielder to partner Fernandes and Pogba Real Madrid keeping tabs on in-form €35m-rated centre-back

Rumours that the Red Devils have already launched an official offer of £89m for the England international have also been dashed by the Telegraph.

ESPN reported yesterday that United are confident of sealing Sancho’s signature for an initial £80million, with a series of realistic add-ons to bolster the deal as well.

Sancho, who has already won 11 caps for England, was near unstoppable this season, the wide man bagged 20 goals and 20 assists from 44 appearances across all competitions.

Winger is certainly an area that the Red Devils need to bolster in, before Mason Greenwood firmly settled into the team, the promising Dan James was thrust into a surprise starting role.

An outright starter is needed on the right-flank in particular, United’s wide options have been reduced since Solskjaer has transitioned Anthony Martial successfully into a centre-forward.