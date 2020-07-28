Premier League star is prepared to force Chelsea transfer by telling his club he wants to leave

It’s a story we’ve seen a hundred times before – A player is doing well at a team who are performing above expectations, they have a long term deal and we hear that they have no reason to move.

Things can change very quickly in football, and Leicester City have gone from a certain top three finish to missing out on Champions League football after an awful run of form.

A look at the history of Brendan Rodgers shows that crash was always going to come, and it sounds like Ben Chilwell isn’t keen on hanging around to see if he can fix it.

The Mirror have reported that Chilwell will tell Leicester this week that he wants to leave the club, in the hope that it will help force through a transfer to Chelsea.

The report does state that this isn’t purely based on Champions League football next season, more that Chilwell wants to establish himself in the England team and moving to Chelsea would be a better long term career move.

The report also points out that this situation happened with Harry Maguire last summer and we all know what happened there, so it’s starting to look like Leicester will need to accept that Chilwell will be moving on.

It’s suggested that the owners are wealthy so they don’t have a need to sell him, so it will be interesting to see how much he costs Chelsea if they can make this happen.