According to ESPN, Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, the 21-year-old has enjoyed a solid debut season with the Andalusian outfit after joining for €27.5m last summer.

ESPN claim that Zinedine Zidane was interested in his fellow countryman last summer, but Los Blancos ultimately signed Brazilian star Eder Militao – whose endured a mixed debut campaign.

It’s claimed that the La Liga champions are particularly keen on Kounde because of the ace’s pace and all-around impressive physical ability.

Kounde’s of course also shown impressive positioning and ability to read the game defensively for such a young defender.

The France Under-20s star is one half of one of the Spanish top-flight’s best centre-back pairings alongside Diego Carlos, who Madrid have also cast an eye – but prefer the younger Kounde.

ESPN report that several top clubs are monitoring the 5ft11 ace, Madrid have been active in securing some of the world’s top talents over the past couple of years.

It’s claimed that with the talent contracted until 2024, Sevilla value the ace at €35m – which isn’t at all much higher than they paid for the ace last summer.

With Sevilla securing Champions League football next season, it seems unlikely that the side would consider any offers below this mark.

Los Blancos could do with another highly-rated defensive talent, who can act as a solid backup and be ready to step into a starting role whenever Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane start to look past it.

Kounde has made 36 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring twice and registering one assist.

The talent’s impressive performances are bound to put him in the frame for a senior call-up from France whenever it’s safe to resume international football – something that would drive the ace’s price up.