Sancho to Man Utd, Havertz to Chelsea: 10 big names who could be sealing Premier League transfers this summer

With the transfer window for Premier League clubs now officially open as of yesterday – for 10 weeks running until October 5 – here are some big-names that may be on the way to the top-flight…

1. Jadon Sancho to Manchester United

After a phenomenal campaign which has seen Jadon Sancho register 20 goals and 20 assists, it seems high time that the tricky attacker returns to England – with Manchester United frontrunners…

According to the Telegraph (subscription required), Dortmund are standing firm on their €120m (£110m) valuation of the star for now, however both sides are confident of reaching a compromise.

ESPN reported yesterday that United are confident of securing Sancho’s signature for an initial £80million, with a deal also including a number of realistic add-ons to aid Dortmund’s demands.

2. Kai Havertz to Chelsea

Much like Sancho, Havertz has ripped apart Bundesliga defences in recent years, with speculation hinting that the ace will now join international teammate Timo Werner by heading to Chelsea.

Well-regarded transfer insider Fabrizio Romano took to social media yesterday to report that official transfer talks have started between the Blues and Leverkusen now the season’s over.

Romano claims that the Blues are seeking a deal worth a total of €80m – including potential add-ons, it’s also added that the sensation is close to sealing personal terms on a deal until June 2025.

The attacker – who is a potent threat as a central attacking midfielder, winger or centre-forward – registered an impressive 17 goals and chipped in with a further nine assists this season.

3. Thomas Partey to Arsenal

Partey has been a revelation for Atletico Madrid over the last couple of years, the Ghanaian star has now become a key player in Diego Simeone’s side with some solid performances in defensive midfield.

Mikel Arteta appears to have identified the ace as a prime target for the Gunners ahead of next season, as per the Guardian the north London outfit have already seen two bids rejected for the ace.

Arsenal reportedly offered €25m and an unnamed player with their bid two weeks ago, before following that up with a €25m plus Matteo Guendouzi proposal that was also rejected recently.

Atletico clearly aren’t willing to let the 27-year-old leave for lower than his €50m release clause, the Gunners will have to step up their efforts to land a player that could massively improve them defensively.

4. Philippe Coutinho to Spurs/Leicester

Coutinho has endured a disastrous time since joining Barcelona in what appeared to be a dream move in January 2018, the transfer has actually turned out to be a nightmare.

The attacking midfielder spent the season on loan with Bayern Munich, but struggled to really show that he’s back to his best, despite a tally of nine goals and eight assists with the Bavarians.

Spanish publication Sport now report that the ace has been offered up to Premier League teams, with Barcelona hoping that they can get Coutinho off their books in some shape or form.

Leicester, Spurs and Arsenal have been mooted as destinations – but we find it impossible for the Gunners to finance and also justify a move whilst high-earner Mesut Ozil is still on the books.

Sport don’t state what a permanent transfer for the 28-year-old would cost, but report that a loan would require a total contribution of €30m (£27m) – comprised of a €20m loan fee and the ace’s €10m salary.

Spurs and Leicester are seen as ideal fits for the ace now they’ve secured Europa League football.

5. Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester City

Stalwart Koulibaly has been linked with a move to the top-flight for a couple of years now after solid performances for Napoli.

As per the Transfer Window Podcast via reporter Duncan Castles, the Senegalese centre-back would be available for around £68m this summer, with both Manchester clubs keen on the ace.

City’s interest seems to be bigger at this moment in time, which isn’t surprising as Pep Guardiola seriously needs to improve his side’s defensive ranks to better challenge Liverpool next season.

Aymeric Laporte is the only consistent performer for the Citizens, John Stones looks like a shell of his former self, Nicolas Otamendi is too gung-ho and Fernandinho can’t be expected to deputise again.

The star has just turned 29 though, meaning a big-money move could be a risk for any top side – especially given that the defender has dealt with a couple of injury troubles this season.

6. Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool

Late last month the transfer merry-go-round was sent into overdrive when it was surprisingly claimed that Thiago Alcantara was on the verge of leaving Bayern Munich for the Premier League champions.

Talk of an imminent deal has since slowed down – it’s been a month after all – but most rumours still firmly point to Jurgen Klopp’s side being the frontrunners for the maestro’s signature.

As per Varsky Sports, the Reds have already agreed personal terms with the ace, but are yet to strike a deal with the German giants.

It’s suggested that Liverpool would like to land Thiago for an initial €20m, with add-ons making the deal worth up to €35m, Bayern would like that €35m outright it seems.

It would be great to see such a technically-gifted player in the Premier League, Thiago would also give the Reds a different – and more creative – dimension in midfield as they look to defend their title.

7. Ferran Torres to Manchester City

Torres has announced himself as a top talent after an impressive season with Valencia in which the winger has contributed six goals and eight assists.

City will need an addition in the wide areas after selling Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich this summer, Torres is the ideal kind of alternative option to Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez.

Torres is just 20 years old, being surrounded by the attacking talent that City boast will certainly help the ace on his way to becoming a bonafide star – Guardiola also loves nurturing a starlet like this.

Goal report that City are closing in on a deal for the ace, with the right-winger expected to join in for an initial fee worth £27-36m.

It’s suggested that the Spain Under-21s ace, who will undoubtedly be in line for a senior call-up once international football returns, will sign a five-year deal.

8. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Manchester United

Milinkovic-Savic was heavily linked with a move to the Red Devils last summer, the Serbian has continued to perform at a high level despite the big-money transfer falling through.

According to Foot Mercato, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have reignited their interest in Lazio’s midfield general now that they’ve secured Champions League qualification for next season.

Foot Mercato report that the Red Devils want the 25-year-old to play alongside superstars Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, giving United a seriously talented midfield three.

The Metro report that Lazio are sticking firm to their £80m valuation for the maestro, which could prove difficult for some top sides to stump up due in the current climate.

Milinkovic-Savic has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 35 Serie A appearances this season, whilst also netting three more goal contributions in other competitions this term.

The ace has played the current campaign in a traditional central midfield role, he’s previously looked dangerous further forward, showing that he’s mature enough to take a step back alongside players in Bruno and Pogba that will require licence to dictate United’s attacking play.

9. Samuel Umtiti to Arsenal

Umtiti’s career has been on a slide since he helped guide France to a World Cup triumph in 2018, the centre-back has had to deal with constant injury troubles which has cast his future into doubt.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Barcelona defender has attracted the interest of Premier League sides Arsenal, Everton and West Ham.

Injury issues limited the ace to just 18 first-team appearances for the Blaugrana, with MD now reporting that the club will definitely look to move on the ace once they sign another centre-back this summer.

Given the concerns regarding Umtiti’s fitness, it’s reported that the Catalan outfit would consider a loan-to-buy offer for the ace, something that could appeal to many top clubs.

Arteta’s done some impressive work with Arsenal’s defence so far, but the Gunners are still too lacklustre at the back for a side that are hoping to break back into the top four.

A loan could work for all parties, Barcelona would get Umtiti’s wages off the books – and likely a loan fee – for a season, cash-strapped Arsenal would have a quality defensive option and the player himself will have a fresh opportunity for regular football which will be needed to make France’s squad for the Euros.

10. Jan Oblak to Chelsea

One of the world’s best goalkeepers leaving Atletico Madrid for west London is a deal that can only be described as ‘hopeful’ at this moment in time – but nothing is impossible in the transfer market.

Frank Lampard certainly isn’t a fan of Kepa Arrizabalaga being the Blues’ first-choice heading into next season, he let on as much by dropping the ace for the side’s crucial last game of the season.

Goal cite Chelsea’s interest in the Slovenian but make it clear that the Blues would have to meet the star’s €120m (£110m) release clause in order to just trigger personal talks with the stopper.

The 27-year-old has shown no absolutely no signs that he wishes to leave Simeone’s side in the transfer window, so this deal would certainly take some doing.

There’s no doubt that Chelsea would have to pull out all the stops to make this move, it would undoubtedly require a new club-record fee for the side – as well as a figure that would shatter the £71.6m fee they parted with two years ago to make Kepa the world’s most expensive keeper.