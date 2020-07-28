Spurs could raise £15m by selling outcast to Leeds

The gap between the Premier League and the Championship is wider than ever, so it means newly promoted sides are needing to take bigger gambles in the transfer market to stay competitive.

Realistically they are never going to sign a proven Premier League performer in their prime, so they need to take chances on players from abroad, standouts from the lower levels or players who are outcasts at a Premier League club.

Juan Foyth falls into that last category after managing a grand total of 65 Premier League minutes last season, but he still has some promise.

The Sun have indicated that Leeds are hoping to sign him from Spurs for around £15m, and it could be a good move for all involved.

It’s clear that Spurs don’t need him and Jose Mourinho has never been one to take a chance on a defender that he doesn’t trust, so it’s hard to see him getting into the team.

Leeds would get a player who’s shown some promise in recent years, and he could be a decent fit for Marcelo Bielsa’s system too.

While Mourinho likes his teams to sit back and defend properly, Bielsa wants his teams to press and hassle the opposition into mistakes, while you can guarantee he’ll do a lot of work with Foyth in a positional sense.

Foyth has some pace and he looks happy on the ball, so playing for Leeds might actually be better for his development too.

It’s clear that nothing has been agreed yet, but it does sound like he’ll be leaving Spurs this summer so it’s worth following his story this summer.