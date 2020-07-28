Video: Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez shows his class with a solo run and long range strike

It does feel like Barcelona’s interest in Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has slowed down in recent weeks, but Goal.com reported that Barca were still interested even though talks had stalled.

Barca will need a new number nine soon and the young Argentine looks like the ideal candidate, and he showed his class again with a solo run and long range striker for Inter tonight:

Outstanding from Lautaro Martínez! ? A great driving run and then the strike from way out! ? Meret should have done better, but the Inter forward was brilliant ? pic.twitter.com/nPN2EJ3CXP — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) July 28, 2020

Pictures from DAZN

Finances were always going to be the issue for Barca and it’s possible that they’ll wait another year before making a move, especially if Luiz Suarez still has one more year left in him.

This goal tonight shows he’s much more than a penalty box striker, so expect to hear rumours of Barcelona interest throughout the summer.