Young Real Madrid star looks set to join La Liga rivals on a two year loan

In most leagues it would be a risky move to send one of your best youngsters on loan to a team who finished just below you in the table, but Real Madrid are so far ahead of most of their La Liga competition.

They’ve already seen some success with Martin Odegaard who was sent on loan to Real Sociedad for a couple of seasons, and it now appears that Japanese starlet Takefusa Kubo will be next:

? KUBO, CERCA DEL SEVILLA. ?Se está negociando una CESIÓN de DOS TEMPORADAS. #JUGONES pic.twitter.com/OeMHjKC86l — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 28, 2020

It hasn’t been confirmed by either club yet, but the report indicates that it will be a two year loan and it should be a positive move for both sides.

He doesn’t have a Spanish passport so getting one of the three non EU spots at Real seemed unlikely, so moving to Sevilla will give him a chance to develop with a Champions League club.

Kubo impressed last season with Real Mallorca even though they were relegated, but playing for a better team should bring out the best in him.

He should now get more opportunities to get on the ball closer to the opposition area and he’ll play in a team who dominate possession, while Sevilla will also expect to win most of their games.

All of that should set him up to make a serious challenge for a first team loan at Real Madrid in a couple of seasons,