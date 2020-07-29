Agreement reached: Italian giants look set to sign Real Madrid striker for €15m

Sometimes it’s clear that a player isn’t good enough to earn a chance with their current team, so it’s important for them to realise that and move to a club where they can play and develop.

Borja Mayoral has been at Real Madrid for over ten years, but he’s never managed to establish himself as a regular member of the first team squad.

He’s made a few appearances and he’s impressed in loan spells at Levante and Wolfsburg, but he’s now 23 and it looks like the ideal team for him to move on.

A report from Mundo Deportivo has quoted Gazzetta Dello Sport in saying that Lazio have agreed a deal with Real Madrid, where they will pay €15m to sign the striker this summer.

It’s not clear if the striker has also agreed to this yet, but they go on to say that he’ll be awarded a five year deal worth around €1.7m a season.

Moving to Lazio should be a good move for him because he should get chances in the team and he’ll get to learn from Ciro Immobile, so it will be interesting to see if Real try to include some kind of buy back clause.

It won’t hurt Zinedine Zidane’s side now, but if he impresses in Italy then he could be seen as a possible replacement for Karim Benzema in a few years once he retires.