Agreement reached: Man City and Valencia reach agreement for winger Ferran Torres

Manchester City and Spanish side Valencia have reached an official agreement for Spanish winger Ferran Torres with the deal expected to be finalised soon.

Torres, 20, has been a recent target for City manager Pep Guardiola who now appears to have secured his first signing of the 2020 summer window.

CaughtOffside have been in contact with a source extremely close to the player who has confirmed that an agreement has been reached between the two clubs.

The exact figure hasn’t been confirmed by the clubs yet, but it’s believed that Valencia will receive around €25m up front with the potential for a further €12m in add-ons

Torres has endured an impressive campaign in La Liga having scored four goals and assisted a further five in just 26 appearances.

The 20 year old is familiar with playing on the wide right, however, he has the ability to operate on the left flanks too.

The possibility of Torres providing depth for Raheem Sterling and 29 year old Riyad Mahrez could prove beneficial as City will look to go one better than rivals Liverpool next season.

Manchester City fans can now begin to get excited at the prospect of seeing Torres line-up for the Citizens next season in a move which will see their club bolster their wide options having recently seen Leroy Sane join Bayern Munich.