Arsenal are credited with an interest in £80m rated star as he’s still undecided on his future

Almost everyone dreams of being the hero for their hometown club, but there will come a time where they need to decide between staying as a local hero or moving away to try and further their career.

That’s the situation that faces Jack Grealish, although you could understand it if he’s undecided about his future after playing a key role in their great escape from relegation.

You have to think that he would’ve left if Villa did go down, but it’s probably still in his best interests to test himself at a bigger club.

A recent Tweet from Sky Sports presenter Kaveh Solhekol has indicated that he’s still not made up his mind, but Arsenal are also being credited with an interest too:

Jack Grealish is undecided about his future. Aston Villa want to keep him and would not sell him for less than £80m. Arsenal are one of the clubs who registered an interest in signing him. The interest was not followed up. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 29, 2020

While he would be a great signing for Arsenal, you have to think that price tag would rule them out of the running for his signature.

There’s nothing to suggest that Mikel Arteta would have anything like that amount to spend, and the squad also has several needs so spending that much on one player just wouldn’t make sense.

If Villa stick to that valuation then it might prove to be too much for anyone to afford, so there may not even be a decision for him to make unless someone stumps up a lot of money.