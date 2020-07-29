Arsenal look set to benefit from controversial sell on clause as former striker looks set for transfer

When finances are tight you have to think that any extra income will be welcomed and appreciated, although it’s not clear if this will make much difference to Arsenal’s summer activity.

The transfer of Chuba Akpom from Arsenal to PAOK made the headlines for the wrong reasons after Sky Sports reported that Arsenal had been sanctioned by FIFA over a sell on clause.

The problems arose because Arsenal had insisted that they would receive a higher amount if he was sold on to an English team, and FIFA dictate that you cannot be seen to influence another club’s transfer activity.

Despite that, they now look set to benefit from that clause after a report from Gazzetta in Greece reported that Akpom was closing in on a €2m move to Turkish giants Besiktas.

That report from Sky suggested that Arsenal should get 30% of the next fee if he didn’t go to an English side, so that should result in a fee of around €600k coming Arsenal’s way.

Interestingly that fine from FIFA only came to £34k, so they’ve actually managed to make a profit on that sell on clause business in the end!