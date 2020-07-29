Arsenal unwilling to trigger one-year option to extend Aubameyang’s contract

According to the Athletic (subscription required), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract actually includes a clause that could extend the ace’s deal until 2022.

Aubameyang’s current contract expires next summer but the Athletic report that the striker’s deal includes a purchase option on a further year, technically meaning that the Gunners could extend the superstar’s stay by a further year.

It’s reported that this would only be possible is certain ‘financial conditions’ are met, however Arsenal are unwilling to take up this option because of the costs that would be incurred.

The Athletic state that the Gunners have effectively ‘disregarded’ and deemed this option ‘redundant’, whilst supporters may be surprised to hear of this decision, it does make some sense.

Arsenal have no interest in triggering such a clause if the Gabon international doesn’t wish to remain at the Emirates.

The report adds that Arsenal’s talks with a new deal for Aubameyang have been ‘positive’, however they face a difficult task of convincing the ace to commit final years if they’re not in Europe competition.

As a result of their lacklustre 8th place finish in the Premier League, Mikel Arteta’s side can only secure a spot in the Europa League if they defeat London rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The Athletic hint that Aubameyang’s reluctance to sign new terms as of yet is by no means due to financial demands, the ace wants to be playing for a club that are playing at the top level.

This is certainly a fair demand, especially for a world-class centre-forward who has never won a league title or cup in European competition during his prolific career.

Aubameyang’s next contract – with whoever it may be – will determine the star’s chances of achieving his career goals before it’s time to retire.