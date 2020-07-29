Barcelona confirm that striker can leave this summer with two new signings tipped to take his place

Nobody ever expected Martin Braithwaite to be a roaring success at Barcelona, but it’s probably worked out far worse that many expected.

He’s barely played, his former club Leganes went down by the narrowest of margins after losing their main man, Barcelona still lost the title to Real Madrid and they are now stuck with the Danish striker.

A report from Mundo Deportivo has delivered the (not so) shocking news that he isn’t in Barca’s plans for next season, so they are trying to find a way of getting rid.

They confirm that he cost €18m when Barcelona triggered his release clause at Leganes, so you have to think that Barca will want to recoup most of that.

The problem is that they have no leverage in any transfer negotiations, so it will be interesting to see what they can salvage.

It’s also worth pointing out that he probably won’t have a spot in the team if he does stay, with recent signings Trincao and Pedri tipped to step up and take his place in the first team squad.

It was probably never going to end well, but if you look up panic signing in the dictionary there is now just a massive picture of the Danish striker.