Barcelona could have a pacey wildcard to use in the Champions League after injury recovery

The situation with Ousmane Dembele at Barcelona has been a real shame, as he’s gone from being regarded as one of the best young prospects in the world to an injury prone player who can’t be trusted.

His biggest contribution this season has been picking up the injury that forced Barcelona to go out and sign Martin Braithwaite, but it looks like he could represent a surprise option in the Champions League.

He’s now back in training, so it will be interesting to see if Quique Setien takes a chance on him:

Ousmane Dembélé back in training for Barcelona, but winger is unlikely to feature against Napoli after eight months out in total #FCBlive #UCL https://t.co/6WpySHuwq6 — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) July 29, 2020

He wasn’t eligible to play in La Liga after Braithwaite came in and took his registration spot, but his injury happened too late to take him out of the Champions League squad.

That means he is eligible to face Napoli if selected, but the report does indicate it would be unlikely due to his injury history and lack of match practice.

Despite that, he would offer a lightning quick and totally different option in the attack if he’s selected, so he should at least be considered for the game.

You also have to think that Napoli won’t have done any preparation for facing him, so he could be a wildcard option for Barca to use in this game.