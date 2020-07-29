Barcelona promote exciting to watch attacking midfielder to first-team for next season

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will promote talented attacking midfielder Pedri to the first-team for next season after the ace’s impressive campaign.

The 17-year-old has officially joined from Las Palmas after a €5m deal was struck for the ace last summer, Pedri has been impressive for his boyhood outfit this season in Spain’s second tier.

Mundo Deportivo (MD) add that Barcelona have rejected offers from Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayern Munich who wish to take the talent on loan, and will now give Pedri a chance in the first team.

It was hinted that the Spain Under-19s ace – whose played most of his football as a left-winger this season – could’ve been with Barcelona’s B team next season.

With the Catalan outfit resigned to staying in the third tier after missing out on promotion by being defeated in their playoff, Pedri has been presented with a much better opportunity now.

Pedri has been superb this season, scoring three times and chipping in an impressive seven assists. The starlet has also got plenty of minutes as a central attacking midfielder under his belt this season.

Pedri could certainly be an exciting option to call on in the first-team because of the different dimension his brings with his brilliant one-on-one dribbling ability and ability to craft something out of nothing.

Of course as exciting as news of this promotion will be for fans, it’s meaningless if it’s not put into practice – Quique Setien will need to give the ace some worthwhile first-team minutes for it to matter.

After a disappointing season which has seen the Blaugrana fall late on to lose the La Liga title to rivals Real Madrid, at least the side have showcased some top talent in Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig.