According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will discuss Ivan Rakitic’s future in talks that will take place once the side’s Champions League campaign ends, with the Croatian slated to leave.

Mundo Deportivo (MD) report that the club would like to part with the central midfielder this summer, despite Quique Setien wishing to keep the 32-year-old.

Barcelona seem keen on cashing in on the ace while they can, as Rakitic has just one year left on his current contract, the Blaugrana are confident of netting around €10m from the star’s sale.

The midfielder’s plan will scupper the club’s efforts to boost their finances though as MD report that Rakitic’s plan is to remain with Barcelona until his contract expires and then pursue a return to Sevilla.

More Stories / Latest News ‘There is a way to get full audiences without a vaccine’ – Government confident about return to sporting normality ‘I desperately didn’t want to support United or Chelsea’ – Prince William explains his Villa allegiance Solskjaer eyes additions in three positions after Man United set £140m transfer budget

Sevilla are of course excited about the prospect of re-signing one of their best players of the last decade, but they’ll only be able to fund such a move if the ace joins for free and on a reduced wage.

Rakitic’s attention right now will be on the second-leg of the side’s Champions League clash against Napoli, which stands at 1-1, the ace is likely to start with Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal suspended.

Rakitic has made 41 appearances across all competitions this season, however he’s started in just 21 of these outings – the midfielder has slipped down the pecking order in the last year.

After six years with the Catalan outfit, it’s clear that Barcelona would like to move on from Rakitic.