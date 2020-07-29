Barcelona’s surprise summer target as Neymar proves too expensive

Another summer transfer window beckons and that means more Neymar to Barcelona rumours as the expectation of the Brazilian courting his former employers begins in earnest.

On this occasion, however, Josep Maria Bartomeu, via an interview with Mundo Deportivo and cited by the official Barcelona website, has already said that signing Neymar will be very difficult, so the likelihood of him returning to the Camp Nou anytime soon is minimal.

To that end, the Catalans will need to shop around and get the best deal possible, and one surprise name has emerged.

According to the International Business Times and cited by the Daily Express, Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha is being considered as a cut-price contender to fill one of the slots on the wing for the blaugranes.

The Daily Express note that whilst Roy Hodgson is under no pressure to sell any of his players, Zaha is believed to want a move away.

Should the Barca hierarchy come calling, it’s hard to imagine the player turning them down or Palace getting in the way of what would be a dream move.