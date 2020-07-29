Chelsea may have to settle for only one of their two main summer targets for financial reasons

It was always expected that Chelsea might be active in the transfer market this summer.

They have a rich owner, they weren’t able to spend due to the transfer ban last summer and they also have the Eden Hazard money in the bank too.

Despite that, there does have to be some kind of limit on their spending, and it sounds like they might have to choose between two of their main targets this summer:

Update @ChelseaFC & Jan Oblak: The Bosses of @Atleti Madrid know since two month of the interest of Chelsea in Jan Oblak. Atlético doubt that Chelsea can afford Oblak AND Havertz. therefore Atletico remains relaxed — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 29, 2020

The potential signing of Havertz is a confusing yet exciting one – he’s clearly a talented player who could be a world class player in the next few years, but he’s also unlikely to fix their defensive issues.

Their major need this summer is between the sticks after Kepa’s dismal season, while Willy Caballero is a career back-up who turns 39 later on this year.

Clearly Atletico Madrid are comfortable that they won’t be able to sign Jan Oblak if they also go after Kai Havertz, but it will be interesting to see what happens if they change their mind.

Clearly they can’t afford to sign both, but you have to think it would make more sense to focus their efforts on finding the goalkeeper that will be the number one for years to come.